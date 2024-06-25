Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,293,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,148,078. The firm has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.