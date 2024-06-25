Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after purchasing an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 479,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,002,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,447,000 after buying an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Pool by 0.9% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 395,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 25.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,055,000 after acquiring an additional 76,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL traded down $27.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.74. 1,977,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.38. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $299.24 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

