Kwmg LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.06. 143,910 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

