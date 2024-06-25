Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

