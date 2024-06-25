Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 67.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.0%.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.92. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ladder Capital
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ladder Capital
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.