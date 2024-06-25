Legacy Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 374.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,330 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.6% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $89,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.34. 4,390,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,188. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

