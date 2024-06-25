Legacy Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35,155.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 18.9% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $547.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,810,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,843. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day moving average of $507.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.