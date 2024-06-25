Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000. AT&T makes up about 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,358,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,779,344. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

