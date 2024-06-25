LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

LMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,079,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,558,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,520 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

