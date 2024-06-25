Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $3,100,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 114,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 14,745 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

