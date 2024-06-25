Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,606,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,641 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for 5.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 1.27% of Liberty Latin America worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.9% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 260,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 14,599 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 101,576 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 34,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 106,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $747,231.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,827,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,705,021.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 506,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,731. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

LILAK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,359. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on LILAK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

