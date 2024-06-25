Linear (LINA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.47 Million

Linear (LINA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $64.27 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,104,935 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

