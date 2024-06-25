Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.07. The stock had a trading volume of 715,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

