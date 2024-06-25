MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading 3.3% Higher

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.14 and last traded at $84.01. 18,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 764,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 378.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,620,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 2,072,504 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 5,372.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 974,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 956,683 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $50,543,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

