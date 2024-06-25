Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 2,147,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,242,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fox Advisors cut shares of Maplebear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $425,012.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 12,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $425,012.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $369,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 576,977 shares in the company, valued at $21,330,839.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,363 shares of company stock worth $3,086,281. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. grew its stake in Maplebear by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 949,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

