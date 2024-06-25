Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $245.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $170.03 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

