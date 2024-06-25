Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.82. 597,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,898. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $124.35.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

