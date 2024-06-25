Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.68. 4,810,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,886. The company has a market capitalization of $472.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

