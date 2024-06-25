Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,000 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ELAN traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,104. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.