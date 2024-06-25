Mcdonald Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% in the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,783. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $93.81. The company has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

