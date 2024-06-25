McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 150,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,200. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

