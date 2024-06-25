McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 599.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPDW traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. 494,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,553. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
