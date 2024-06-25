McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 784,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,761. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

