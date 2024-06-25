McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,480 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 406.4% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 477.2% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 379.2% in the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.55. 747,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,521,365. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.