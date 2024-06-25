Mechanics Bank Trust Department Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. 518,494 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

