Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,265. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.17. The stock has a market cap of $171.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.44 and a 12 month high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

