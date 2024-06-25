Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.58.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $337.48. 267,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,089. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.60. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

