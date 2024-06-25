Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,341,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 881,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,070,000 after acquiring an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 777,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $247.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.77 and its 200-day moving average is $246.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

