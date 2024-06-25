Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $8.93 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.3% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

