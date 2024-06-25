Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,271,836,000 after buying an additional 116,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $10.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,758. The company has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

