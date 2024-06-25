Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,642 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 6,573,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,596,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.63 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

