Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Lifted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $132.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,758,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.15 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90. The firm has a market cap of $336.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

