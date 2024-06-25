MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $51.06 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $290.36 million and $22.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $51.06 or 0.00082719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 48.20927167 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $20,540,207.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

