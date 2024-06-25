MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $1,372.15

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,372.15, but opened at $1,413.77. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $1,396.10, with a volume of 68,127 shares.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,426.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,104.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,996 shares of company stock worth $61,475,247. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after acquiring an additional 401,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

