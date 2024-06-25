Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Mirvac Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Mirvac Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.20.
Mirvac Group Company Profile
