Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.85

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

