Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

MBLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,842,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 89.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,929 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,924,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,638,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

