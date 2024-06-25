Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MODN. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Model N has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,998,000.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Model N had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $201,509.52. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $201,509.52. Following the sale, the executive now owns 214,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,190.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 5,411 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $161,193.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,597.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,545. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Model N by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 24.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Model N by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

