Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,558. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.