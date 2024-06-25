Moonriver Trading 4.7% Higher This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $103.91 million and $3.84 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can now be bought for about $11.52 or 0.00018667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,396,571 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,018,847 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

