Morgan Stanley Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $100.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.70 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.50.

SCCO stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $483,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

