Morgan Stanley Lowers Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.50.

Vasta Platform Trading Down 4.1 %

VSTA opened at $3.01 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $243.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.