Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 13,903.4% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 662,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $2,397,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,094,000 after buying an additional 2,275,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 47.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

