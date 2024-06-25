Morgan Stanley Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Overweight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.17.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $40.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Alcoa by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

