Morton Capital Management LLC CA Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IVV stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $546.91. The company had a trading volume of 662,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.21 and a 200 day moving average of $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
