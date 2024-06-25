Morton Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,692,570. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $310.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.