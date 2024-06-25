M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.48.

NYSE MTB traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.74. The company had a trading volume of 151,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $156.65. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average is $141.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock worth $14,724,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $1,690,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 53.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 168.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 115.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,041 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

