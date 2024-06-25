National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,426,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 1,015.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 214,174 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in National Bank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.98 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

