Nepsis Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.5% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $5,161,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.85. 2,351,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,561,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

