Nepsis Inc. Has $24.58 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nepsis Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 6.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.33. 15,230,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,489,457. The stock has a market cap of $255.91 billion, a PE ratio of 232.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

