Nepsis Inc. Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Nepsis Inc. lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises approximately 1.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7,817.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 290,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $67.92. 650,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

